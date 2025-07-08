Signing up for emergency weather alerts in wake of Texas tragedy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As the death toll climbs across Central Texas in the wake of a devastating floods, people in different neighborhoods from across the country are wondering how something so tragic could happen.

Many people are asking why the people in Texas weren't alerted about upcoming weather, and they want to know what resources are in place closer to home.

Depending on where you live, many counties have their own emergency services notification app that you can download to get notifications.

In Brown County, EMS uses a notification app called "code red" to send notifications by phone, text, email and social media.

Registration for Code Red is free.

In Outagamie County, a mass notification app called "at-hoc" is used which requires people to sign up for the services.

In Winnebago County they use the "Alertsense" app to send emergency and weather alerts to subscribers.

If you don't have one of these apps downloaded to your smartphone, you can always check with your county's disaster and emergency services coordinator to learn what resources are available to keep you and your family safe.

If you'd like to help make a difference and donate to the people impacted by those devastating floods in Texas, you can click here.