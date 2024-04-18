Shopping sprees offered to families in need

LENA (NBC 26) — A Marinette-based Bank is helping with donations to food pantries in our neighborhoods.

Stephenson National Bank & Trust is partnering with local grocery store owners to host shopping sprees.

Organizers say the shopping sprees will give two food pantry shoppers two minutes to fill up their carts and stock their shelves with two events this morning.

One is at 7:15 a.m. at Thompson's County Market in Oconto, and the pantry is Feed My Sheep in Lena.

The other shopping spree is at 7:30 a.m. at the Northwoods IGA store in Niagara, and the Northwoods Sports Recreation and Community Center in Pembine.

If you can't make it today, don't worry, because there are more events happening later this week.



Date: 4/18/2024 at 7:15am

Grocery: Thompson's County Market, Oconto

Pantry: Feed My Sheep, Lena

Date: 4/18/2024 at 7:30am

Grocery: Northwoods IGA, Niagara

Pantry: Northwoods Sports Recreation and Community Center

Date: 4/19/2024 at 10:00am

Grocery: Sal's Food Center, Wausaukee

Pantry: Pastor Freds Food Pantry, Amberg

Date: 4/20/2024 at 6:00am

Grocery: Lofaro's Marketplace, Peshtigo

Pantry: Peshtigo Food Pantry

Date: TBD

Grocery: Witt's Piggly Wiggly, Crivitz

Pantry: Crivitz Area Food Pantry