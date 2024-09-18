Shooting threat closes Brillion schools, police say it was a false alarm

BRILLION (NBC 26) — Brillion schools closed Wednesday morning after police found out about a "potential shooting up," of a Brillion school. In a news release posted to the police department's Facebook page around 8:30 a.m., Chief Kirk Schend says the threat was not credible and there is no danger to school students and staff.

Police say they are speaking with a suspect, a female juvenile, as they continue their investigation into the incident.

"They will be held accountable for it," Schend wrote in the news release.

The department has extra patrols at Brillion schools, although the school district says students and staff will not be back in school buildings until Thursday morning.

Brillion Public Schools Superintendent Corey Baumgartner writes in a Facebook post to the district's page that this threat is not related to another alleged threat the middle school received last Friday.

"Please know that the District will be advocating that the individual responsible be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent," Baumgartner wrote Wednesday morning. "We ask that parents please talk with their children about the seriousness of making threats and the harsh consequences those who make threats will face once identified."

Trinity Lutheran School in Brillion posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that their facility is also closed for the day.

