Shooting deemed justified in Shawano officer-involved shooting case

An officer's use of deadly force was justified in connection with a Shawano Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurred in November, according to a statement from the Winnebago County District Attorney forwarded by the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

The Winnebago County District Attorney, whose office was requested to review the case to avoid potential conflict, found that the officer's decision to use deadly force against Lucas Christenson was justified, the statement said.

In November, police responded to a disturbance at a residence, Christenson pointed a shotgun at an officer, the officer shot Christenson, and Christenson died, the statement said.

The investigation is now closed, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.