Shipyard District takes big step toward revitalization with city partnership

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new partnership between Green Bay’s Shipyard District Inc. and city leaders was announced Monday that is set to push forward the transformation of South Broadway from West Mason Street to Lombardi Avenue.

Shipyard District Inc., a grassroots organization focused on revitalization, now has an official partnership with the city. Director Tarl Knight says this recognition will help streamline collaboration.

“An organization that was grassroots and worked with the intention of a collaboration with the city now has an official channel for us to work very closely with the mayor and his administration,” Knight said.

The partnership opens doors for direct coordination with city departments like Public Works and Economic Development.

With this partnership, the District says it will revitalize the area with a blend of industrial, commercial, and residential properties.

Mayor Eric Genrich says the vision is to create a vibrant corridor connecting downtown Green Bay to Lambeau Field and the Legends District.

“To be able to connect the stadium area, Lambeau Field, and the Legends District to the rest of our downtown by creating a vibrant corridor down here, full of music, full of activities, full of entertainment, I think that’s a big step for us,” Genrich said.

One of the biggest challenges ahead is determining the future of the massive coal pile site. City officials are still exploring options, and no construction timeline has been set yet.