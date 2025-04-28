Shipyard District, Inc. celebrates new street banners with unveiling ceremony

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Shipyard District, Inc. (SDI) is proud to present an unveiling ceremony for 45 new street banners throughout the Shipyard District on Monday, April 28 April, 2025 at 5:30 PM outside Blue Collar Bar & Grill, located at 1313 South Broadway.

The new banners will be on permanent display along South Broadway, State Street, and 9th Street and will feature four alternating designs showcasing the identity and history of the district.

The banners were designed by Tarl Knight, a local artist living in the district who also serves as director of SDI.

The unveiling ceremony will include brief remarks by district officials and a dedication to Jim Piontek, a founding member of SDI, a former Shipyard District business owner, and a lifelong friend and supporter of district bars and restaurants who passed away in June 2022.

The banners are one of a number of improvements to district streetscapes since the recent announcement of a public-private partnership with the City of Green Bay and the formal recognition of Shipyard District, Inc. as the representative business association for the newly formed Shipyard District.

SDI invites you to visit with the Board of Directors, business owners, staff, and volunteers as we celebrate the newest additions to our downtown district.