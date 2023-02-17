Shipbuilding project means jobs for Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A new shipbuilding project is part of a jobs expansion plan at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.

"We could be very well doubling our workforce within the next 12 to 16, 18 months," said Craig Perciavalle, Vice President and general manager at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

The new shipbuilding project is for a vessel designed to carry technicians to a wind farm off the east coast of the United States.

"They can be out there for a week or two weeks at a time," Perciavalle said.

The ship is planned to be nearly 300 feet long and will have an advanced gangway system, so workers can get from the ship to the windmills, according to Fincantieri.

Between this project and the company's government work, the company needs up to 500 more workers - from entry level on up, Perciavalle said.

Construction on the ship destined for the wind farm is set to begin in Sturgeon Bay in September.

The jobs can mean more opportunities for students such as Liam Whitney, who is in a welding class at Sturgeon Bay High School.

"I was always surrounded by fabrication and metal work... I want to do it for a job in the future," Whitney said.

Whitney's teacher, Zach Albers, said graduating students could choose to pursue a two- or four-year school or go directly into the workforce.

"Most of my focus for [my students] is the machine shop, as well as the welding shop because that... has a lot of jobs going out of high school," Albers said.

