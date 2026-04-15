Shiocton residents told to evacuate until further notice

SHIOCTON (NBC 26) — An emergency evacuation is underway in Shiocton, village officials said.

According to a social media update, the President of the village has issued a large scale evacuation for all Shiocton residents until further notice.

The village says residents within village limits should be evacuated by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"The water is rising fast and only expected to get worse in the next couple days," the village added.

According to the village, there is an emergency shelter set up via the Red Cross at the Black Creek Community Center (507 S. Maple St.)

The village says that they will likely not be able to assist residents who don't evacuate.