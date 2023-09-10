Watch Now
Sheriff's Office: Teenage girl, 21-year-old woman killed overnight head-on crash

Posted at 2:26 PM, Sep 10, 2023
A 17-year-old teenage girl and 21-year-old woman are dead after an overnight head-on crash, according to a news release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.

The teenage girl was a student at Reedsville High School.

Crews got the call to the crash shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the news release said.

The scene was on Highway 10 at County Highway G, in the Town of Cato, the news release said.

The early investigation shows the 21-year-old from Menasha driving a Chevy Silverado, crossed the center line, and hit a Ford Escape driven by the 17-year-old, the news release said.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the news release said.

