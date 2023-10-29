Sheriff's Office: Pedestrian helping driver hit and killed in Waupaca County

One person is dead after an overnight crash in Waupaca County, according to a news release from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

The preliminary investigation shows that a pedestrian who was helping another driver was hit and killed, the news release said.

The scene was on County Highway W near Brehmer Road in the Town of Caledonia.

The vehicle left the scene but was found a short time later, the driver was taken into custody, and alcohol is believed to have been a factor, the news release said.