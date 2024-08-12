Sheriff's deputies respond to domestic disturbance in Bellevue

BELLEVUE (NBC 26 — Brown County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance Saturday at 8:40 AM at a house on Aquarius Drive in Bellevue.

The sheriff says two men were separated when they arrived, and one of the men was experiencing a medical emergency.

The man received life-saving medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

The other man was questioned and released.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the incident remains under investigation, but there is no threat to the community.

