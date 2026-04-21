Sheriff: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 10

TOWNSHIP OF WEYAUWEGA (NBC 26) — A wrong-way driver was killed early Tuesday morning after crashing head-on into a semi-tractor trailer in Waupaca County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the crash happened around 1:36 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 10 near Old Highway 49 in the Township of Weyauwega.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when their vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming semi. The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The semi driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators.

While managing the crash scene, deputies say another driver ignored traffic control and barricades, continuing into the closed portion of the highway. That driver was stopped and taken into custody for several violations, including reckless endangerment and driving with a revoked license.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Weyauwega Police Department, Weyauwega Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Theda Star, the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Waupaca County Highway Department.

The crash remains under investigation.