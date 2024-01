TOWN OF GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said one person was shot over the weekend.

Deputies said they got a call Friday just before 11:30 p.m. that a 20-year-old man was shot on Kahl Road in the town of Green Lake.

The sheriff's office said they assisted first responders with life-saving measures.

The man was taken to a hospital, and the shooting remains under investigation.