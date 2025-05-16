Shelters opening for people in need

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities in some of the Wisconsin communities that were most impacted by severe weather are connecting with their neighbors about what to do next.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt held a news conference last night, and he confirmed there have been reports of minor injuries, and he says while there is a lot of damage, everything seems to be stable at this point.

"Blessed! We're blessed. We had somebody looking over over us from from on high here tonight, and, and while there's a lot of damage, we, we're, we're blessed at this point that we haven't discovered anything serious. Things can be replaced. People can't, and thankfully the injuries were minor," Sheriff Schmidt said.

People in need of shelter can go to the Dodgeland School District, and then you can walk through door 2.

Meanwhile, people in Mayville can go to the Mayville High School.

The American Red Cross and Dodge County Health and Human Services will be also be available to help people in need.