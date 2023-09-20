Sheboygan woman dead, reportedly drives off cliff into water

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A woman is dead after reportedly driving off a cliff and crashing into the water in Sheboygan on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

It happened on the 700 block of Weiss Drive in Sheboygan around 11:14 a.m.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported seeing "the vehicle leave the road travel off a cliff and enter the water at this location."

The driver, identified as a 56-year-old Sheboygan woman, died in the crash. There was no one else in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

