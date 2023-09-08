Sheboygan woman arrested after allegedly driving intoxicated into Lake Michigan, killing 1 and injuring 1

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly drove into Lake Michigan with two passengers - killing one and seriously injuring the other, authorities said.

The charges against the woman will include operating while under the influence causing death.

According to a press release from Sheboygan police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 authorities responded to a crash with injuries near North 3rd and North Avenue in the city of Sheboygan. Police said the driver of a sedan was driving eastbound on North when they failed to negotiate a turn, left the road and plummeted into the lake.

Police said Angela Williams, a 37-year-old female from Sheboygan, died and a 25-year-old female from Sheboygan was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The 25-year-old driver was arrested and charges are being referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney's Office.

Police said the charges will include: Operating while under the influence causing death, Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, and knowingly operating while revoked causing death.

The 25-year-old woman cooperated with their investigation. "Both speed and alcohol were factors in this crash," according to their press release.

Police ended their statement with this: