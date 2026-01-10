Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheboygan teen dies in Manitowoc County crash

One person is dead and another is injured following a crash on State Highway 57/32 Saturday morning
Manitiwoc County Sheriff's Office
NBC 26
MANITOWOC COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Manitiwoc County Sheriff's Office
Posted

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says local authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:01 Saturday morning on State Highway 57/32 near Cemetery Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 17-year-old girl from Sheboygan was driving south on Highway 57/32 when she lost control of her car and crossed into oncoming traffic. She was then struck by an SUV driven by a 65-year-old man from Port Washington.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was pronounced dead at the scene and the SUV driver was transported to a medical facility with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is now completing a reconstruction of the crash for further investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids