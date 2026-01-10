Sheboygan teen dies in Manitowoc County crash

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says local authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:01 Saturday morning on State Highway 57/32 near Cemetery Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 17-year-old girl from Sheboygan was driving south on Highway 57/32 when she lost control of her car and crossed into oncoming traffic. She was then struck by an SUV driven by a 65-year-old man from Port Washington.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was pronounced dead at the scene and the SUV driver was transported to a medical facility with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is now completing a reconstruction of the crash for further investigation.