Sheboygan stabbing suspect in custody, victim recovering

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Police say a stabbing suspect is in custody, and the victim is recovering in the hospital.

Sheboygan police say they responded to 1000 Kentucky Avenue for a report of a 41-year-old Sheboygan man who had been stabbed by a 59-year-old man.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and later moved to a hospital in Milwaukee to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were able to find the suspect at a nearby home and took him into custody.

He's facing a charge of 2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.

Authorities say the public is safe, and they believe it was an isolated incident.