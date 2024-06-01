Sheboygan Police shoot a suspected man in stabbing after reportedly charging at police

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — Sheboygan Police shot a man suspected of stabbing a 48-year-old; the man was shot after reportedly charging at officers on Friday, May 31.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, after a nearly 2-hour stand-off with a 32-year-old male suspected of a stabbing, who remained armed with a knife, was shot by officers. The man was shot after reportedly charging at officers with a knife.

Around 5:09 p.m. Friday, Sheboygan Police were notified of 2 men fighting at an apartment complex near 14th and Michigan Ave. A 48-year-old had been stabbed and was transported to a local hospital for treatment; he has since been released.

Police then attempted to negotiate with the armed alleged suspect who refused to exit the building. The 32-year-old man then 'appeared' outside the residence, almost 2 hours later, still armed with a knife. The man then charged at officers, according to police.

Sheboygan Police say it was after attempting less lethal means to incapacitate the 32-year-old when an officer fired their handgun, shooting the man. There were no other injuries in the incident.

Sheboygan Police say the 32-year-old was then taken by flight for life to a Milwaukee area hospital for treatment.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.