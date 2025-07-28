Sheboygan police searching for hit-and-run suspect

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Police are trying to find a hit-and-run suspect and the good Samaritan who brought a crash victim to the hospital over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday near the 1800 to 2000 Drive near High Avenue in Sheboygan.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital by someone passing by.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this crash—or if you're the bystander who helped the victim get to the hospital.

If you have any additional information related to this accident, please contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 reference incident number C25-13288.