Sheboygan Police investigate shots fired during parking lot fight

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — Sheboygan Police are working to learn more about a bar fight that led to shots being fired just after midnight Saturday.

Police received a 911 call at 12:19 a.m. reporting a group of people actively fighting in the parking lot of the Thai Café. Prior to officers being sent, the 911 caller reported that a number of gunshots were heard. Officers arrived and found that there was a fight between two groups of people in the bar that spilled out into the parking lot.

Officers also located evidence that a handgun had been fired. According to police, witness statements indicated that after the fight, the groups split up, entered different cars, and shots were fired at one of the cars before it left the scene.

Police don't know at this time if a vehicle or person was hit by the gunfire, as both groups of people left the scene prior to officers arriving at the scene.

Sheboygan Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident or video of the incident call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.