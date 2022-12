SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan's children's museum is closed due to water and ice damage to all four floors.

The Above and Beyond Children's Museum said the extreme cold caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst on Dec. 25.

The museum will be closed indefinitely so staff can assess the damage, clean up, and restore the basement and other areas that were damaged.

Above and Beyond is located at 902 N. 8th St. #4005 in Sheboygan.

