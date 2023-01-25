Sheboygan authorities ask for help finding child missing since December

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Sheboygan authorities are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old boy who was last seen on December 26.

Colt Klinzing was last seen leaving his foster residence on Lake Drive in Waldo on December 26, 2022. He was wearing a gray jacket.

"Colt has eluded us for about a month now and we're turning to our Facebook faithful to help track him down," the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Colt is about 5 feet, 2 inches, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be staying in the Sheboygan or Manitowoc area. If you have information as to his whereabouts please notify the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department.

If you want to report his whereabouts but wish to remain anonymous you can submit a tip at Sheboygan Countywide Crimestoppers.