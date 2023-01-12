Shawano officer shooting investigation from November handed over to District Attorney

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An investigation into a shooting death in Shawano has been completed and referred to the district attorney's office, the Shawano County Sheriff said Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

According to the Shawano Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Lafayette Street where they found two people in the basement. According to authorities, when entering the basement, officers observed one person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

One officer discharged their weapon, hitting the person holding the shotgun. Officers administered lifesaving measures and the individual was transported to a local hospital, where it was reported they later died.

The involved officer from the Shawano Police Department was placed on administrative assignment. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident, authorities said.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office led this investigation and was assisted by special agents from Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Fond Du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office.

According to a statement from the sheriff, the matter has now been referred to the Shawano County District Attorney’s office.