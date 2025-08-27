Shawano man sentenced to 30 years for fentanyl deaths

SHAWANO (NBC26) — A Shawano man will spend decades in jail for is role in a deadly fentanyl trafficking case.

Lee Lindner was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two fentanyl-related deaths and drug trafficking crimes.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple charges including Reckless Homicide and Conspiracy to Deliver fentanyl.

Investigators say Lindner distributed more than 100 grams of fentanyl in Shawano County from January to June 2023.

Two people died from overdoses after receiving fentanyl that Lindner supplied in April and May of last year.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says the sentence shows those who distribute dangerous narcotics face serious consequences.