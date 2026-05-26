Shawano County to hold public hearing on data center moratorium

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Shawano County committee is holding a public hearing to consider enacting a moratorium on data centers.

Shawano County's planning, development and zoning committee has set a meeting to consider a zoning proposal that would enact a moratorium for data centers in unincorporated areas of the county while county officials review, study and develop regulations for such uses.

The hearing will be held June 3 at 9 a.m. in rooms A and B at the Shawano County Courthouse.

Neighbors can submit written comments or speak in person. Copies of the proposals are available for public inspection at the Planning and Development office, county officials said.