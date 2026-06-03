Shawano County leaders to consider data center moratorium

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — The future of data centers in Shawano County is up for debate, as county leaders weigh a proposed moratorium that would temporarily halt potential projects in certain parts of the county.

The Shawano County Planning and Development Committee voted this week to recommend the moratorium to the full county board later this month, following nearly 90 minutes of public comment. People from Shawano County and even those working in the area packed two courthouse rooms to voice concerns ranging from economic impacts to health issues.

“It’s amazing. I’m so glad we’re leading by a positive example not only for the state of Wisconsin but for the rest of the United States,” said Gracie Waukechon of Bonduel.

Committee Chair Kathy Luebke said she believes the full county board will support the recommendation.

“History shows that they go along with what the decision is of committees. So, I’m confident,” she said.

Clarification on Coverage

The committee also voted to amend language in the proposed moratorium surrounding towns and spaces.

According to Shawano County officials, the proposed moratorium only applies to unincorporated towns in the county that have adopted county zoning.

It does not apply to:

Towns with their own zoning or no zoning (including Almon, Bartelme, Belle Plaine, Hartland, Hutchins, Lessor, Pella, Richmond, and Wescott)

Any village or city in Shawano County, which also have independent zoning authority

Purpose of the Moratorium

The pause would stop the acceptance, filing, processing, review, consideration, and approval of any application, permit, license, zoning approval, building approval, or other county authorization for the siting, construction, or expansion of any data center in covered areas.

Officials note the Planning and Development Department has not received any inquiries about permitting a data center in towns under county zoning. The measure is described as a precaution, giving the county time to study and evaluate potential impacts and determine if ordinances or regulations need changes.

Next Steps

The June 3, 2026 committee meeting focused specifically on the moratorium language. Due to anticipated high attendance, people were given two minutes to speak before the committee ultimately made their decision.

We will continue to follow this story as it moves forward to the June 24 Shawano County board meeting.