Shawano County authorities release more information on bonfire investigation

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Four people are still hospitalized following the Pulaski bonfire explosion, according to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said Friday that detectives continue to meet with people involved in this case. Additional statements and information have been obtained since the office's last update.

"When this investigation is completed, we will release as much as information as possible, while respecting those involved to help protect their identity," the sheriff's office said in a statement. Numerous young people were present at the bonfire, which was held to celebrate Pulaski High School's homecoming.

At this time, four people still remain hospitalized as a result of their injuries, the sheriff's office said, offering condolences for those affected, which the office said includes the Pulaski community as a whole.

If there is anyone involved in this matter, that still wishes to speak to law enforcement but hasn’t done so, you are asked to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at (715) 526-3111.