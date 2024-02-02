Shawano Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing endangered 13-year-old

SHAWANO COUNTY — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing endangered juvenile.

Deputies said 13-year-old Ciaus J. Kegley was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday between the Tigerton and Marion areas and ran away about an hour later.

Authorities said Kegley was last seen wearing gray "Jordan" sweatpants and a black-gray tie-dye shirt.

Shawano County Sheriff's Office

Deputies tells us they are working with local school districts and other agencies to try and track down the teen.

Kegley turns 14 on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Authorities said if you have any information on Kegley's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Shawano County Sheriff's Office at 715-526-3111.