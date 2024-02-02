Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shawano Co. Sheriff's Office looking for missing endangered 13-year-old

ShawanoMissing.JPG
Shawano County Sheriff's Office
ShawanoMissing.JPG
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 13:30:23-05

SHAWANO COUNTY — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing endangered juvenile.

Deputies said 13-year-old Ciaus J. Kegley was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday between the Tigerton and Marion areas and ran away about an hour later.

Authorities said Kegley was last seen wearing gray "Jordan" sweatpants and a black-gray tie-dye shirt.

ShawanoComissing.jpg

Deputies tells us they are working with local school districts and other agencies to try and track down the teen.

Kegley turns 14 on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Authorities said if you have any information on Kegley's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Shawano County Sheriff's Office at 715-526-3111.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!