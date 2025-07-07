Shawano-area man likely hit by vehicle, dies at scene

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (NBC 26) — A 32-year-old Shawano-area man is dead, after authorities say they believe he was hit by a vehicle early this morning in the Town of Washington.

Dispatchers say they got a call early Monday around 4:15 a.m. from a driver who said they believed they had hit something with their vehicle on County Road HH near Parkwood Drive in the Town of Washington.

The caller told authorities they saw shoes in the road, but they were not sure about the person's location.

Deputies responded and noticed a man's body in the ditch.

Despite life-saving measures, authorities say he died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle—a 38-year-old man from the Keshena area—cooperated with authorities during the initial investigation, and he told authorities he was returning home from work in Green Bay when the incident happened.

Preliminary findings show the impact occurred in the northbound lane of County Road HH.

We are working to learn whether the driver will be cited and whether authorities plan to release the victim's name.