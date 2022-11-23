Seymour Police arrest 22-year-old accused of killing a kitten

SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — A 22-year-old resident is under arrest for killing a kitten, according to Seymour Police.

Police responded Monday evening to a residence in the 600 block of West Factory Street for a report of a deceased kitten with suspicious injuries.

According to Seymour Police, a necropsy was performed on the kitten and it was discovered the kitten suffered a hematoma behind each eye and a broken front leg. The cause of death was considered unnatural caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain.

Police identified a 22-year-old Seymour resident as the suspect. Police said the suspect provided conflicting stories of what led to the kitten's injuries and eventually admitted to intentionally causing the kitten's death.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Outagamie County Jail for mistreatment of animals-resulting in death. Police didn't release any other details on the suspect.