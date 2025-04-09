Seymour bowling coach, alley owner charged for allegedly strangling child

SEYMOUR (NBC 26) — A bowling coach for Seymour schools is facing charges after allegedly choking a 13-year-old bowling league member on Tuesday.

James W. Beilfuss, 64, is charged with strangulation and suffocation, child abuse (intentionally cause harm) and disorderly conduct.

Beilfuss is the head coach of the Seymour Boys Varsity bowling team, as well as the Seymour Boys JV 1 team, according to the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint says the incident took place at Wally's Seymour Bowling Alley, which Beilfuss owns and operates.

The Seymour Community Schools website indicates that its middle school bowling program is run through Wally's.

According to the complaint, officers were originally called for reports of an adult male who had strangled a 13-year-old boy at the bowling alley. The victim and his grandmother were advised to go to the police department for safety. The victim's grandmother said she observed red marks around her grandson's throat, and provided police with time-stamped photos of the injury.

An officer noted in the criminal complaint that the photos showed injuries consistent with pressure caused by fingers.

The 13-year-old told officers he was at the bowling alley as he was part of the bowling league with multiple friends his age.

According to the complaint, Beilfuss and the 13-year-old argued over the method the victim wanted to use to bowl. The argument escalated, and Beilfuss allegedly became angry and reached out to the neck of the child with both hands, firmly grasping the boy's neck.

The victim stated the strangulation of the neck lasted a few seconds, and that Beilfuss "impeded his ability to breathe."

The complaint states multiple other children witnessed the incident, and that one young boy in particular was so scared after watching it happen that he quit the bowling league and called his parents immediately, stating he just wanted to be with his mom and dad.

The complaint adds multiple parents were picking their children up from the bowling league as a result of the incident.

According to the complaint, Beilfuss admitted to officers that the child's arguing and use of vulgar language "caused him to lose control," admitting he grabbed the victim by the neck. Beilfuss stated that this act was momentary and "could not have done any harm" to the boy, but realized what he was doing "wasn't right" before stopping. He added he acted in "the heat of the moment".

A letter to parents regarding the incident was sent out by the middle school's assistant principal and athletic director, Tara VanCaster.

We want to inform you that during last night's bowling practice at Wally's Seymour Bowl, an incident occurred involving the coach. Law enforcement has been notified and is currently handling the situation.



Your child may have been in the vicinity at the time, and we encourage you to speak with them to help process any feelings or concerns they may have. At school, we are actively working to support students. We are meeting with members of the bowling team to discuss how we will move forward and to offer any additional support they may need.

Tara VanCaster

Beilfuss is expected to first appear in an Outagamie County courtroom for these charges on Wednesday afternoon.