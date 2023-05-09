Sex offender arrested after volunteering with children at Green Bay dance studio

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A registered sex offender was recently arrested after police discovered they were teaching children at a local dance studio.

Dwight Evan Chisolm appeared in court Monday after being arrested on one count of working with children as a child sex offender and two counts of bail jumping. Chisolm, who identifies as a transgender woman, is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin sex offender registry.

Back in 2011, Chisolm was sentenced to three years in prison in Brown County on a conviction of sexual assault of a child. As we previously reported, Chisolm was arrested again in 2019, and was then charged with child enticement and sexual intercourse with a child after allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old boy she met online.

Chisolm has been out on bond on those charges and will be in court regarding that case Tuesday at 11 a.m.

According to a criminal complaint, in April police discovered Chisolm had been volunteering at Wolves Cave Studio, located at 1306 Velp Ave in Green Bay. Police say Chisolm, who also went by "Snow White" or "Coach Sno", was teaching at the studio, which is advertised for kids aged 6-19. The complaint says Chisolm was coaching the Wolf Pack Elite Dance Team.

We spoke with the owner of the dance studio who confirmed Chisolm had volunteered there but preferred not to be named or go on camera. She says she had no idea about Chisolm’s past and because she was a volunteer, not a paid employee, the owner says she never looked into her background.

The studio provides free dance training for kids. The owner says Chisolm was never alone with the dancers.

In court, Chisolm asked to represent herself. The judge set a $5,000 cash bond and scheduled Chisolm’s preliminary hearing for May 18th.