Severe weather awareness week kicks off in Wisconsin: Statewide tornado drill set for Thursday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With the snow finally melting and temperatures on the rise, it’s easy to get excited about spring. But warmer weather also brings something a little less fun: a higher risk of severe storms.

That’s why this week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, a perfect time to make sure you and your family are ready for anything Mother Nature throws our way.

An easy way to get started is to take part in the statewide tornado drill this Thursday, April 10. Sirens will sound at 1:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m. It's a great opportunity to practice what you'd do in a real tornado warning.

Not sure where to begin? ReadyWisconsin has a few simple tips to help you prepare:

Make a plan and talk it through with your family.

Know your safe spots—whether it’s the basement, a storm shelter, or an interior room with no windows.

Don’t rely on just one way to get alerts. Use a mix of tools like NOAA Weather Radios, local news, mobile alerts, and outdoor sirens.

Turn on emergency alerts on your phone. Most smartphones have Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) built in—just check your settings.

Keep an eye on the forecast so you’re not caught off guard.

Build an emergency kit with the basics: water, snacks, flashlight, batteries, first aid supplies, and more.

You can find more tips and resources at Wisconsin Emergency Management

