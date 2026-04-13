Severe Weather Awareness Week: How to stay prepared in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin — a statewide effort led by Wisconsin Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to ensure residents are ready for any severe weather threat.

Throughout the week, NBC26 will bring you critical information on storms, flooding, tornadoes, and extreme heat. Meteorologist Jordan will guide you through what to watch for, but here are quick tips you can take to protect your family:

Quick Safety Tips

Create and practice an emergency plan with everyone in your household.

Know your designated shelters — whether at home, work, or school.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts, including NOAA weather radios, smartphone apps, and TV/radio broadcasts.

Build an emergency kit with food, water, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit.

Stay weather aware — check daily forecasts and monitor changing conditions.

Being proactive can save lives — Severe Weather Awareness Week is the perfect time to prepare before storms strike.

This Week’s Focus:

Monday, April 13: Weather Alerts and Warnings

Tuesday, April 14: Severe Storms, Lightning, and Hail

Wednesday, April 15: Floods

Thursday, April 16: Tornadoes

Friday, April 17: Extreme Heat

More Resources:

Editor’s note: Follow NBC26 on air, online, and on social media for local weather alerts, safety tips, and in-depth coverage throughout Severe Weather Awareness Week.