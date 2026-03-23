Several vehicles burn in early morning fire, cause under investigation

GREENVILLE (NBC 26) — Several vehicles were damaged in an early-morning fire at a dealership on Mayflower Road, and investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames.

Greenville Fire Captain Josh Lambie said crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m. Monday, where they discovered multiple vehicles burning. Firefighters quickly worked to keep the blaze from spreading and were able to contain it within minutes.

No injuries were reported. Lambie said crews remained on-site for about two hours to fully extinguish hot spots and ensure the area was safe.

The exact number of vehicles damaged is still being confirmed, but Lambie estimated five to six were affected. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Please stay with NBC 26 as this story develops.