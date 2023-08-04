Watch Now
Several fire departments respond to New Franken fire

Several firefighters were called to help control an early morning fire at Concrete Industries in New Franken Friday.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 11:51:02-04

NEW FRANKEN (NBC 26) — No one was hurt, but several firefighters from different agencies were called to help fight a fire at Concrete Industries Friday morning.

Firefighters appear to have the incident under control, but they're working to douse some of the remaining hot spots.

New Franken Fire Chief Kevin Tielens says a call came in early Friday, and investigators say it's too soon to tell how the fire started.

A portion of Humboldt Road was closed for several hours Friday as first responders worked to contain the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
