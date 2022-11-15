Seventeen-year-old Grand Chute resident in Outagamie County jail following series of vehicle thefts

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Grand Chute Police say a 17-year-old is in Outagamie County jail following a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles.

According to a news release, between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12, police responded to a number of calls for stolen vehicles and thefts from vehicles during the overnight hours. Police say they received four reports of stolen vehicles in that eight-day span.

Police say there were also several items stolen from the vehicles that resulted in thousands of dollars of property being taken, including several firearms.

Police say in each case, the vehicle doors were unlocked with keys left inside. All four of the stolen vehicles are recovered.

The Grand Chute Police Department received a search warrant that led to an address in the 2800 block of West Glenpark Drive in Grand Chute, where officers found significant evidence related to the stolen vehicle complaints, according to the release.

Police say the teenager is being held on multiple charges, including felony bail jumping, taking and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, theft, theft of firearms and concealing stolen property.

Police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding the case can contact the Grand Chute Police Department in one of several ways:

In-person

By phone: (920) 832-1575

TIP411 - you can anonymously send a tip by texting "GCPD" to 847411

Grand Chute PD on Facebook

The department is recommending people lock their vehicles and not leave them running with keys inside or unattended.