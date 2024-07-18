Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Seven arrested in large-scale drug bust, Brown County Sheriff's Office says

Brown County 5 fentanyl and meth.PNG
Brown County Sheriff's Office
The Brown County Sheriff's Office says seven people were arrested in a drug bust that has led to the dismantling of a large-scale drug trafficking organization.
Brown County 5 fentanyl and meth.PNG
Chicago 1.PNG
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 18, 2024

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says seven people were arrested in a drug bust that has led to the dismantling of a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

Deputies say the investigation included search warrants in Brown County and Chicago, Ill. Authorities confiscated large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. Authorities also recovered several guns.

Chicago 4.PNG
Authorities confiscated large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. Authorities also recovered several guns.

Deputies say the investigation lasted for six months. The Brown County's Drug Task Force worked in cooperation with the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and many other local law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!