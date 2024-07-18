Seven arrested in large-scale drug bust, Brown County Sheriff's Office says

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office says seven people were arrested in a drug bust that has led to the dismantling of a large-scale drug trafficking organization.

Deputies say the investigation included search warrants in Brown County and Chicago, Ill. Authorities confiscated large amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana. Authorities also recovered several guns.

Deputies say the investigation lasted for six months. The Brown County's Drug Task Force worked in cooperation with the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and many other local law enforcement agencies.