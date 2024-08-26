Sentencing date set for man charged with killing parents in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The man charged with killing his parents at their Wolf River home in Winnebago County will be sentenced in October.

According to court records, Erik Metzig's defense attorney withdrew his not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity plea for the crimes.

The state is recommending Metzig, 27, serve 50 years on each count concurrently.

Metzig's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Metzig is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the March 2023 deaths of 71-year-old Jan Metzig and 72-year-old Dave Metzig.

According to the criminal complaint, once police were inside the home, they found two victims in the bedroom covered in blankets, with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Metzig was arrested at a YMCA in Kimberly. Red smears were found in his vehicle.

A motive was not stated in the complaint. However, it shows that a journal was found in Metzig's bedroom detailing he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they were missing while out for a walk.

NBC 26 Today's MacLeod Hageman had the opportunity to connect with Dave Metzig two months before he was killed.

Dave Metzig was the owner of Union Star Cheese Factory in Fremont.