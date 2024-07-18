Sentencing date set for suspect in deadly Christmas Day crash

A sentencing date is now set for a Green Bay area man who was charged in connection with a deadly Christmas Day crash in Manitowoc County.

Authorities say Philip Slezewski’s wife and mother died in the crash on I-43.

Slezewski pleaded no contest Thursday to two counts of homicide by vehicle, and the charges said he had a controlled substance in his system at the time of the crash.

According to the complaint, Slezewski used cocaine and marijuana on Christmas Eve.

Authorities said two people in another vehicle were also hurt.

Slezewski also pleaded no contest to one count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

A judge dismissed the remaining charges against him.

Slezewski's sentencing is set for September 30.

