Senator Baldwin addresses President Trump's tariffs

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — She's calling in the "Fighting for Wisconsin Families Tour."

In response to President Trump's sweeping tariffs, Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is connecting with Wisconsin business owners to learn how they're being affected.

Senator Baldwin started Wednesday by visiting Hinterland Brewery in Titletown to talk with northeast Wisconsin business leaders to learn how tariffs are impacting their bottom line.

Senator Baldwin spoke with Hinterland Co-Founder and CEO Bill Tressler about the impact tariffs are having on items like aluminum to make cans and barley to make beer.

Other business leaders shared similar stories of uncertainty and frustration when they had to start increasing prices—mostly without warning.

However, Senator Baldwin isn't completely against all tariffs, and she believes more could be negotiated to help Wisconsin's ship-building industry.

"We need to rebuild our capacity to do commercial ship-building here in the United States, and that's going to require tariffs and non-tariff remedies," Senator Baldwin said.

Senior Reporter MacLeod Hageman asked Senator Baldwin if she doesn't support President Trump's sweeping tariffs, why she didn't ask President Biden to remove them after President Trump imposed tariffs on products like steal and aluminum on countries like China during his first term.

The senator responded and said specific tariffs on certain items can be beneficial, but she believes President Trump's sweeping tariffs are doing more harm than good.

Senator Baldwin also says tariffs on certain countries like Brazil feel politically motivated.

Senator Baldwin's tour started this week, and it continues through the month of August across the state.