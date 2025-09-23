Senator Baldwin addresses health insurance deadline and current political climate

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — U.S. (D) Senator Tammy Baldwin met with constituents in Green Bay to spotlight what’s at stake if Congress allows key Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits to expire at the end of this year. Senator Baldwin, joined by local leaders and citizens, emphasized that the loss of these credits would deeply impact Wisconsin families’ health and finances.

Threat to Health Coverage for Wisconsinites

Senator Baldwin warned that nearly 300,000 residents who rely on ACA coverage could see their health insurance premiums surge by as much as 34.5%. In addition, 30,000 Wisconsinites face losing their health insurance entirely if the premium tax credits disappear.

“These families are worried about how they’ll afford coverage if Congress doesn’t act,” Baldwin said, addressing a roundtable at Casa ALBA Melanie with Amanda Garcia, Executive Director of Casa ALBA Melanie; Kim Paul, owner of Vintage Rose Bakery; and local constituent Michelle Sanford.

Senator Baldwin explained, “Congress needs to act, and I call on my Republican colleagues in particular. This is our moment to do it. I know so many of my Republican colleagues want to extend these tax credits. This is time. This is the moment to get it done.”

Baldwin has introduced the Health Care Affordability Act, designed to make premium tax credits permanent and prevent steep cost hikes for working families.

Political Climate Adds Urgency

“Words matter, and the rhetoric does need to be toned down,” Baldwin said. “I call on all leaders in positions of trust and responsibility to lower the temperature, and that includes our president.”

Community Voices and Baldwin’s Continued Advocacy

Local business owner Kim Paul and others shared concerns about the uncertainty of their future health coverage. Baldwin assured them she would continue pushing for bipartisan support to protect Wisconsin’s families.

What’s Next?

The roundtable in Green Bay was part of Senator Baldwin’s ongoing effort to rally support and raise awareness about the imminent risks to Wisconsin’s health care system. The outcome of the Health Care Affordability Act remains uncertain in Congress.

