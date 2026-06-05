Senate passes $70 billion immigration bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC 26) — The U.S. Senate has passed a sweeping $70 billion immigration bill, approving funding for Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol for the next three years.

The measure was approved in a 52-47 vote Friday, following weeks of delays and political debate.

Several lawmakers said the bill could have advanced sooner but was held up over disputes regarding language tied to former President Donald Trump’s settlement fund for political allies.

The legislation ensures continued funding for border security operations, which supporters say is critical for national safety. Opponents have raised questions about the bill’s spending priorities and broader immigration policy impacts.

This is a developing story.