Sen. Kristin Dassler-Alfheim elected Wisconsin Senate Assistant Majority Leader

MADISON (NBC 26) — State Senator Kristin Dassler-Alfheim (D-Appleton) has been elected Assistant Majority Leader of the Wisconsin State Senate for the 2027-28 legislative session.

“I thank my colleagues for placing their trust in me to serve as Assistant Majority Leader, and I thank my constituents and the people of Wisconsin for trusting us to deliver meaningful change on the issues that matter most, from public school funding and property tax relief to lowering the cost of health care, child care, and homeownership.” Sen. Dassler-Alfheim said in a statement to our newsroom.

Sen. Dassler-Alfheim will serve alongside Sen. Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton), who was elected Majority Leader.

Sen. Julian Bradley (R-New Berlin) will serve as the next Senate Minority Leader, according to his campaign.

The newly elected Senate leaders will officially assume their roles when lawmakers return to Madison in January.