Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90
California Senator Dianne Feinstein has died after serving more than three decades in the Senate. The Democrat had been facing calls to step down due to her recent health.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listens as the Senate Judiciary Committee begins debate on Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination for the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court but Republicans are likely to try to drag out the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Sep 29, 2023
WASHINGTON (NBC 26) — Calfornia (D) Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died at the age of 90, according to NBC News.
She was the oldest member of the U.S. Senate and served for more than 30 years.
