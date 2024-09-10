Semi-truck hits guardrail in Waupaca County, driver dies from medical condition, deputies say

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Deputies say a driver that was involved in a crash in Waupaca County later died from a medical condition not resulting from the crash.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened at about 7 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 10 near State Highway 22.

Deputies say a semi-truck and trailer was traveling east on Highway 10 west of Highway 22. The semi entered a median and hit a guardrail.

The semi-truck driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Deputies say when first responders arrived, the driver was not responsive and they immediately began rendering aid.

Deputies say the driver was taken to a local hospital, and was later pronounced dead from a medical condition not resulting from the crash.

The driver's name was not released.