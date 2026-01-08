Update: Semi driver taken to hospital after crashing into gas station

WRIGHTSTOWN (NBC 26) — The driver of a flatbed semi was taken to the hospital this morning after crashing through a Shell gas station in Wrightstown.

Firefighters who are on scene say the gas station attendant was inside when it happened, and they came within inches of the debris.

Fortunately, they're all right.

Authorities could not confirm the driver's age or condition, but they did say he got out of the semi on his own.

We also asked authorities about the circumstances leading up to the crash, and they said they're investigating.

Right now, Green Metro Fire Chief Matthew Knott is currently on scene, because Green Bay Metro firefighters are specialized in reviewing the structure of buildings after incidents like this.

Chief Knott expects firefighters to be on scene for most of the day to ensure the rest of the building doesn't experience issues when they begin pulling the semi from it.

At last check, Main Street at the Broadway roundabout remains closed as first responders remain on scene.

