Security changes begin at Brown County Courthouse

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Starting today, visitors to the Brown County Courthouse will notice a major change: the launch of the building’s first-ever security checkpoint system.

Under the new policy, the Walnut Street entrance will be the sole public access point into the century-old courthouse. All other doors will remain locked and alarmed, only to be used in emergencies.

Everyone entering will be required to pass through a metal detector and may be subject to additional screening or searches. The system also uses artificial intelligence to help identify potential weapons.

“The purpose for this is to make everybody who's coming here — whether they're a victim, witness, or defendant — feel safe coming to the courthouse,” said a county official. “Somebody trying to get a restraining order should be able to accomplish their business here without concern for their safety.”

County leaders say the checkpoint is part of a broader plan for future courthouse expansion.

The changes officially took effect this morning.

