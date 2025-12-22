Secure lockdown lifted at four West De Pere schools after police investigation

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Four schools in the West De Pere School District were placed in a secure lockdown on Monday afternoon after a staff member reported hearing suspicious sounds.

According to the West De Pere School District, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. at West De Pere Middle School. Out of an abundance of caution, the district placed West De Pere Middle School, West De Pere Intermediate School, West De Pere High School, and Westwood Elementary School into secure lockdown while police investigated.

The De Pere Police Department responded and conducted a search of the area surrounding the schools.

Police later determined the area was safe. All secure lockdowns were lifted, and schools resumed normal operations.

District officials thanked staff for their quick actions and decision-making, and expressed appreciation to the police for their prompt response and support.